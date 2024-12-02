Mastercard and CLIK Credit Bureau Indonesia have formed a collaboration to deliver credit risk consulting services to card issuers and financial institutions in Indonesia.

The partnership combines CLIK's national credit bureau data with Mastercard's advisory capabilities to support credit underwriting, portfolio management, and debt recovery.

Indonesia's financial sector is navigating significant structural pressures. The country is home to approximately 65.5 million micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which employ around 119 million people and account for more than 61% of gross domestic product, according to the Indonesian Central Bureau of Statistics. Despite this scale, access to finance remains a persistent constraint. The 2026 IMF Article IV report noted that Indonesian MSMEs face higher borrowing costs and more complex loan application procedures compared to peer economies.

This gap has created demand for more granular credit data and more precise decisioning tools among lenders seeking to expand responsibly without increasing portfolio risk.

How the collaboration works

CLIK provides extended credit histories, predictive scoring models, and repayment insights that go beyond data available from official sources in Indonesia. Mastercard's advisory team draws on these inputs to deliver strategies for underwriting decisions, portfolio growth, and collections processes.

The collaboration is intended to benefit a broad range of stakeholders, including government agencies, financial institutions, MSMEs, and individual borrowers, by building a more data-driven credit infrastructure in the country.

In addition, the tie-up reflects a broader trend across South and Southeast Asia, where both global payments networks and local data providers are positioning themselves as enablers of responsible credit expansion. For Mastercard, deepening its services footprint in Indonesia aligns with the company's broader strategy of monetising data and advisory capabilities alongside its core network business. For CLIK, the partnership offers a route to apply its credit data assets at scale through a globally recognised advisory framework. Both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.