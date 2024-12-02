Dojo, a UK-based payments technology provider, and Capital on Tap, a business card issuer, have announced a partnership to offer UK businesses a co-branded Business Rewards Card, combining card-based spending, cashback rewards, and access to credit through a single product.

Eligible UK limited companies and limited liability partnerships can apply through Dojo for a business credit card with credit limits of up to GBP 250,000, assessed based on the applicant's business profile. Approved customers receive immediate access to a virtual card. The standard card carries no annual, foreign exchange, or ATM withdrawal fees, and earns unlimited 1% cashback on all purchases. A Pro tier, available for GBP 299 per year, offers 1.25% cashback on preloaded fund spending. Earned rewards can be applied to the account statement, converted into travel loyalty points, or redeemed for gift cards.

Product features and eligibility

The card includes spend controls and integrations with advanced accounting software, addressing cash flow visibility and expense management needs common among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Applications are submitted through a Dojo Payment Consultant, and the card is available to both new and existing Dojo customers who meet the eligibility criteria. To qualify, businesses must be actively trading, registered on Companies House, and have no unsatisfied county court judgements within the preceding 12 months.

Furthermore, the partnership extends Dojo's payments ecosystem beyond point-of-sale infrastructure into business spending and credit, while providing Capital on Tap with access to Dojo's existing merchant base. When it comes to SMEs across the UK, the product combines the credit access and cashback utility of a business credit card with the operational simplicity of a single application route.

Talking about the move, Connor Piercey, General Manager of Cards at Dojo, said the partnership allows the company to broaden its payments ecosystem with card-based solutions that support more effective spending and cash flow management. Adding to this, Damian Brychcy, CEO at Capital on Tap, noted that the collaboration expands access to flexible card options that help UK SMEs manage spend and maintain healthier cash flow.