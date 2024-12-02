IuteBank, part of Estonia-based Iute Group, has completed its bridge bank transition and begun operating as a regular bank in Ukraine.

The development follows the conclusion of an inspection by the National Bank of Ukraine, which confirmed that IuteBank meets all applicable regulatory requirements.

The transition process began after Iute Group participated in an open tender organised by Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund, through which it acquired selected assets and deposit liabilities from RWS Bank. Following recapitalisation by Iute Group and the successful regulatory inspection, the Deposit Guarantee Fund has concluded its role in the process. IuteBank will now operate as a standard market participant without further involvement from the fund.

In its initial phase of regular operations, IuteBank will focus on restoring core banking services for existing customers. These include deposits, current accounts, and domestic instant payments. The bank has also indicated plans to strengthen its corporate governance and leadership structure as part of a broader organisational build-out.

Digital expansion planned for 2027

According to the official press release, beyond restoring existing services, Iute Group has outlined a roadmap for scaling its Ukrainian operations into a full-service digital bank. A mobile application featuring account and deposit functionality is in preparation, and a full-scale digital offering is planned for early 2027. The timeline positions IuteBank to broaden its retail reach as Ukraine's financial sector continues to develop amid ongoing reconstruction efforts.

A company official noted that the entry into Ukraine reflects a long-term commitment to the country's financial sector and its trajectory as part of the European economic space. Iute Group and its subsidiaries have maintained a presence in support of Ukraine since the start of the war.

Iute Group operates across multiple markets in Central and Eastern Europe, with a focus on digital consumer finance and banking services. The Ukrainian banking market has nonetheless continued to attract regulated entrants, with the National Bank of Ukraine maintaining active supervisory oversight of new participants.

The commencement of regular operations marks a significant step in IuteBank's regulatory and commercial establishment in Ukraine, with the full scope of its digital offering set to materialise over the coming year.