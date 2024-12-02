TransBnk has raised USD 25 million in a funding round spearheaded by Bessemer Venture Partners, with contributions from Arkam Ventures and Fundamentum Partnership.

TransBnk is a startup focused on banking infrastructure that offers a unified platform for fintechs, corporations, non-banking finance companies, and various other institutions to link up with multiple banks. Its API-driven system facilitates a simplified onboarding with banks, as well as managing transactions and reconciliations across diverse banking relationships.

The investment was sourced from Bessemer's second fund dedicated to India, which has a total of USD 350 million and was launched earlier IN 2025. Additionally, existing investors such as 8i Ventures, Accion Venture Labs, and GMO Venture Partners also contributed.

The Mumbai-based company intends to utilise the funds to broaden its reach into markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, while also increasing its technology and product teams. So far, TransBnk has collaborated with over 40 banks and boasts more than 220 clients who utilise nearly 1,500 APIs each month.

Transitioning to modern solutions

TransBnk has announced its intention to take advantage of the transition from traditional, capital expenditure-heavy technology systems to modular, operational expenditure-driven alternatives, starting with payment and lending infrastructures. Previously, TransBnk secured USD 4 million in funding from a round led by 8i Ventures in 2024.

In contrast to retail banking, which has thrived with different advancements, corporate banking has fallen behind, limiting users' access to simplified, mobile-first banking experiences.

Officials from TransBnk very much stated that the objective of this round is to pursue international expansion, develop robust technology and product talent, and meet the net worth requirements to establish the company as the tech service provider for banks. These transaction banking mandates usually necessitate specific net worth criteria, which the firm meets from a growth standpoint.