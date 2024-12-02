Traditional Bank has chosen Jack Henry to optimise its technology framework, improve employee and customer experiences, and enable growth.

The bank grew to operate 19 branches across the US with assets totalling USD 2.4 billion, supporting retail customers, SMEs, nonprofits, and large organisations. As it transitions from an in-house environment to Jack Henry's hosted core processing platform, its IT teams will be free to focus on strategies such as AI, digitalisation, and process optimisation.

A modern and open technology platform

Traditional Bank mentioned it leverages its history in the community to modernise services in accordance with its customers’ needs and demands, focusing on their experiences. It selected Jack Henry’s technology and support due to the fintech’s values and culture, which align with the bank's customer-centric approach.

The alliance offers Traditional Bank automations from Enterprise Workflow, which will reduce errors, increase efficiency for frontline staff, and optimise manual processes to enable teams to spend more time with customers. Additionally, Jack Henry will help the bank reach more customers at different stages of their digital-first journeys.

Jack Henry’s ability to deliver an open ecosystem and access to over 950 API-integrated fintechs also influenced the bank’s decision, as a flexible system that integrates conveniently with its other platforms was crucial. As the pace shifts in the banking sector, Traditional Bank was looking for a provider that could invest in developments, fill gaps with minimal friction, support future growth, and anticipate customer needs.

Jack Henry believes that Traditional Bank, with over a century of service, has always prioritised customers and employees, and the company expressed positive sentiments regarding the collaboration, saying it supports the bank’s next phase with modern, open technology to optimise efficiency, strengthen community ties, and support future growth.

Jack Henry helped other banks to develop their technology infrastructure as well, including Mercantile Bank. Mercantile chose Jack Henry’s highly configurable core processing platform to optimise operations, automate manual processes, and improve its overall system integration.