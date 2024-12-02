Mercantile Bank has selected Jack Henry to develop its technology infrastructure, streamline operations, and support its long-term growth strategy.

Following this announcement, in order to serve existing customers and support growth in an improved way, Mercantile chose Jack Henry’s highly configurable core processing platform to optimise operations, automate manual processes, and improve its overall system integration.

This process will be supported by Jack Henry’s Enterprise Workflow solution to optimise the manner in which the bank increases efficiency, accuracy, and timeliness. In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Mercantile Bank x Jack Henry partnership

According to the official press release, Mercantile Bank chose Jack Henry for its expertise and commitment to the process of delivering optimised solutions to customers. These capabilities are expected to provide the long-term growth plans of the financial institution, including the strategy of continuing its organic development, expanding into new markets, as well as pursuing acquisitions that are the right fit for its suite of products.

Furthermore, Jack Henry is expected to optimise the way Mercantile Bank provides the modern technology needed to build financial health and loyalty in its communities. The financial institution will also continue to provide improved financial tools in a personalised manner, which were designed to make banking easier and more secure for businesses, individuals, and governmental units.

Jack Henry will also deliver its technology solutions in order to enable the financial institution to develop faster, as well as strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of its users and partners.