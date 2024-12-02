Qover, an Insurtech company, has partnered with Swiss insurer Helvetia to expand their joint capabilities across multiple insurance markets and product lines.

This new collaboration established a framework for development and growth across multiple types of Helvetia Partner Business insurance products, enabling both companies to share opportunities and collaborate on embedded, omnichannel insurance products that align with customer needs and preferences.

Improving insurance experience in Europe

Qover is an insurtech that enables companies and insurance providers to offer seamless, tech-driven insurance experiences. Its modular insurance orchestration provides insurance experiences to millions of customers across 32 European countries, and works with partners like Revolut, Monzo, Deliveroo, ING, Helvetia, Canyon and others.

In 2024, the two companies collaborated to support more than 80,000 policyholders across over 10 programmes. Now Qover plans to continue expanding its market presence, focusing on new regions while improving customer experiences and satisfaction.

Building on previous endeavours, this alliance enables the firms to accelerate growth in the embedded insurance market, which is expected to reach USD 30 billion by 2030. This reflects growing market demand, with EY estimating that more than 30% of all insurance transactions will run through embedded channels by 2028.

Qover and Helvetia are leveraging modern technology with pan-European scalability to offer solutions tailored to customer demands and needs. The alliance will create simple, intuitive insurance experiences across multiple platforms, reflecting a commitment to customer satisfaction and development.

Helvetia expressed positive feelings about the collaboration with Qover, a key platform partner within its Helvetia International Automotive ecosystem and beyond. The alliance will enable the company to offer its customers a wider range of comprehensive, integrated products and drive further internalisation within the European Economic Area.