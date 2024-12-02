Tonik Financial has raised USD 12 million in a Pre-Series C funding round to strengthen the regulatory capital position of Tonik Digital Bank under the Central Bank of the Philippines’ requirements.

Tonik Digital Bank is the controlling shareholder of Tonik Financial, and the round was led by iligent Capital Partners, with participation from Plio Limited, aiming to support further investment in Tonik’s technology platform and accelerate customer acquisition, cross-sell, and automation.

Scaling capital-efficient lending

Tonik is a digital-only neobank in the Philippines, operating under a full banking licence to offer loans, deposits, and Embedded Finance. The company grew its loan portfolio to USD 83 million, delivering 25% risk-adjusted return on capital and an expanded risk-adjusted gross margin. With efficiency gains compounding and burn further declining, Tonik's current trajectory points to cash-flow breakeven around H1 2026.

The neobank integrates regulated and cost-efficient deposit funding with an AI risk engine trained on three years of proprietary data, and a B2B2C distribution network. It offers a cloud-native stack that drives real-time underwriting, behavioural scoring, and automated servicing to lower cost-to-serve and stabilise the cost of risk. This enables Tonik to grow responsible credit access in an underserved market where unsecured consumer lending is yet to be more developed in South Asia.

Tonik aims to scale while protecting its capital ratios and growing a profitable, credit-driven model. The company’s mission is to offer financial inclusion in emerging markets, and the momentum it observed in risk performance, technology leverage, and channel scale underscores its model’s readiness.

While the fund focuses primarily on Ukraine and the Black Sea basin, Diligent Capital Partners also supports Ukrainian founders building globally. Its team helped the neobank, and now many other Ukrainian players are helping drive Tonik. The mid-market private equity firm believes that Tonik’s technology stack will position it to become a valuable digital bank in Southeast Asia.