Mastercard has announced its partnership with Kee Platforms in order to offer secure and optimised Embedded Finance solutions for SMEs.

Following this announcement, Mastercard is joining forces with Kee Platforms in order to provide Embedded Finance solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), micro retailers, and solo entrepreneurs through the use of the Mastercard Merchant Cloud.

In addition, with the opportunity to scale in the Middle East region, the collaboration is expected to develop faster, fairer, and more inclusive credit access for financially underserved businesses.

Expanding credit access via Mastercard Merchant Cloud

According to the official press release, while Mastercard will not provide any credit facility, the embedded lending solution is expected to open new opportunities for acquiring institutions to optimise the needed support for small businesses. At the same time, though the process of leveraging precision credit scoring at scale, the initiative is set to expand credit access and enable the delivery of dynamic, contextualised credit products (which will range from microloans to revolving credit and installment plans), that were tailored in real time to cash flow insights.

Furthermore, with worldwide connectivity to several acquirers and support for multiple payment types, Mastercard Merchant Cloud is set to focus on unifying gateway capabilities with improved services from Mastercard and its partners. This solution will also focus on enabling businesses to simplify and navigate the complexities of commerce around the world, as well as supporting their expansion into new markets and delivering optimised experiences for end users.

The collaboration marks an important step forward in Mastercard’s strategy to drive financial inclusion. Both financial services are expected to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.