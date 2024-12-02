Surecomp has partnered with SCF technology provider Finverity to offer banks and non-bank institutions fully integrated trade and supply chain finance processing.

With the partnership, banks using Surecomp solutions such as DOKA-NG or RIVO can launch, manage, and scale working capital finance programmes through a single interface, which is integrated with their documentary trade finance business.

Reinforcing integrated trade and supply chain finance

The partnership follows the growing demand from financial institutions to diversify beyond traditional trade instruments and offer supply chain finance programmes. By expanding their operations, banks can remain competitive and improve customer retention, as well as support corporates with real-time liquidity to contribute to a more sustainable supply chain ecosystem.

By combining Surecomp and Finverity’s technical expertise across trade and supply chain finance, the companies aim to offer a complete solution to improve the full process for both corporates and their financiers. Leveraging RIVO’s user-friendly UI, banks can provide better customer service with faster, cheaper, more inclusive finance. For businesses, this means efficient access to more financing options through one single platform.

The alliance highlights a shift in global finance as banks need to better support their customers in accessing the capital they need to reach growth and scale. The two companies aim to support a broader ecosystem of buyers and suppliers, enabling greater financial stability and supply chain resilience. Finverity offers fully customisable SCF products such as payables finance, receivables discounting and distributor finance through its FinverityOS system. FinverityOS is flexible and built for scale to help financial institutions provide SCF programmes quickly that expand as they grow.

Finverity also offers Finverity Capital, offering alternative working capital solutions for corporates, tailored to their supply chains, and funded by the company’s global network of lenders. This feature is delivered through the FinverityOS platform.