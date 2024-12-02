SumUp has partnered with Upvest to integrate money market fund investing into its business banking platform for merchants.

The feature, which launched in Germany in March 2026, allows merchants to invest in euro-denominated money market funds starting from EUR 1, using fractional investing. A wider rollout across Europe and the UK is planned to follow. The integration is expected to enable merchants to manage payments, banking, and investments within a single platform, without the need for a separate provider.

Expanding financial services for small businesses

Money market funds invest in short-term, high-quality debt instruments and are structured to preserve capital while offering liquidity. Through the process of embedding this option within its existing banking product, SumUp provides small businesses and merchants with a means of putting idle cash balances to work, rather than leaving funds in non-interest-bearing deposits.

The integration is powered by Upvest's API-first investment infrastructure, which handles order execution and settlement, custody, regulatory reporting, and tax processing on the back end. This arrangement allows SumUp to extend its product scope without building the underlying capital markets infrastructure internally, reducing operational complexity while broadening the financial services it offers to its merchant base.

The launch reflects a broader shift within fintech platforms towards offering embedded financial products beyond core payment and banking services. For small and medium-sized businesses, access to low-barrier investment options through a trusted, familiar interface addresses a gap that has historically required more complex onboarding with separate financial institutions.

SumUp already serves a large base of small businesses and merchants across Europe with payment acceptance and business banking products. Adding an investment layer to that stack positions the platform to deepen engagement with existing customers, offering a more complete financial management experience within a single app.

The German launch marks the first phase of the rollout. No specific timeline has been provided for the broader European and UK expansion beyond the indication that it will follow the initial German release.