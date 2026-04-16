SpareBank 1 Østlandet and Sweden-based Froda have partnered to deploy automated embedded lending for small businesses in Norway.

The deployment represents Froda's first partnership with a traditional bank and is described as one of the earlier instances of embedded SME lending via a bank-fintech arrangement in Europe.

High operational costs have long made small-amount lending economically inefficient for banks, leaving a significant segment of viable small businesses without adequate access to finance. This dynamic contributes to a broader SME financing gap in Europe, estimated at EUR 400 billion. With this in mind, the partnership seeks to reduce that friction by embedding Froda's automated loan workflow directly into SpareBank 1 Østlandet's banking environment, removing manual steps and streamlining the process for business customers.

Under the arrangement, Froda Embedded will be integrated into the bank's existing digital infrastructure, allowing small businesses to access financing as part of their standard banking journey rather than through a separate application process. Moreover, the solution draws on Froda's existing arrangement with Visa, using Visa Direct to facilitate instant disbursement of approved funds and to automate repayments.

SpareBank 1 Østlandet was founded over 180 years ago and currently serves more than 433.000 customers. A bank official described the approach as building ecosystems rather than operating in silos, combining institutional trust with fintech automation and scalability.

Froda's expansion trajectory

According to the official press release, the partnership is set to go live by the end of Q1 2026. Froda has indicated its intention to extend the model to additional Norwegian banks. The announcement follows a period of growth for the company, which closed a EUR 20 million Series C funding round and added six new embedded lending partners in the preceding year. Its current partner base spans fintechs, platforms, and established banking institutions across the Nordics, the UK, Ireland, and Germany.

For established banks, the arrangement offers a path to serve a segment of the SME market that has previously been difficult to reach profitably. For Froda, securing a traditional bank as a partner signals a shift in how incumbents view fintech-enabled infrastructure, moving from parallel operation towards direct integration.