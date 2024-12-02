SoftBank Group has secured a USD 40 billion bridge loan to fund further investment in OpenAI and for general corporate purposes.

The loan, which is unsecured and matures in March 2027, was arranged with a consortium of lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, and MUFG Bank.

The move marks another step in the Japan-based conglomerate's deepening financial relationship with OpenAI, which counts Microsoft among its key backers.

Scaling up AI investment

According to Reuters, the bridge loan adds to a substantial existing commitment. SoftBank has previously agreed to invest USD 30 billion in OpenAI through its Vision Fund 2. The latest financing round indicates the group is continuing to scale its exposure to generative AI at a time when competition among global technology firms for dominance in the sector remains intense.

The loan sits within a broader strategic posture that SoftBank has built over recent years. In December 2024, a USD 100 billion commitment to AI and related infrastructure in the US over four years was announced in conjunction with then President-elect Donald Trump. SoftBank was also among the backers of the Stargate Project, a separate initiative that aimed to invest up to USD 500 billion over four years to develop AI infrastructure in the US.

The scale of these commitments reflects both the capital intensity of large-scale AI infrastructure development and the strategic priority that SoftBank's leadership has assigned to the sector. The bridge loan structure suggests it is intended as transitional financing while longer-term capital arrangements are put in place.

OpenAI's position as a focus for institutional investment has been reinforced by the widespread commercial adoption of ChatGPT, which has driven significant interest from both corporate and financial backers across the sector. The partnership between SoftBank and OpenAI now spans multiple financial instruments and joint infrastructure initiatives, reflecting a long-term strategic alignment between the two organisations.