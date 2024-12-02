Scalable Capital has obtained a full banking licence from the European Central Bank to conduct deposit and lending operations.

This update makes Scalable Capital a CRR credit institution supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Deutsche Bundesbank. The banking licence enables Scalable Capital to provide all investment and banking services from a single provider, including account management, trading, clearing, settlement, and custody. Scalable Capital will also accept client funds as deposits and conduct lending activities.

Scalable Capital clients continue to earn 2% per year (variable) on both FREE and PRIMA+ accounts, which aligns with the current ECB deposit rate. Starting October 1, 2025, the interest rate for PRIME+ will apply to unlimited balances, and in FREE, the interest-bearing balance will double to EUR 100.000.

Additionally, starting from the same date, PRIME+ balances will be held at Scalable Capital Bank and several partner banks. Initially, there will be three partner banks, with more to follow. The cash balance distribution considers the balance held by Scalable Capital at each bank, the applicable statutory deposit guarantee of EUR 100.000 per client and bank, and any additional guaranteed schemes. The breakdown is visible in the app and on the web at any time.

Lending options

According to the company, the bank plans to grant loans ranging from EUR 1.000 to EUR 100.000 through its new Credit offering. Without a fixed term or a set repayment schedule, Credit is more flexible than many traditional customer or installment loans. The application process is digital, available via the app or on the web, with no additional fees.

Additionally, Scalable Capital has rolled out several new features in recent months. The company is one of the first brokers in Europe to embed generative AI directly into its app through Insights. The service was specifically designed for retail investors to get answers to questions about finances and investments instantly, as they come up.