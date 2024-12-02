Embedded banking operating system Treasury Prime has announced that it has entered the U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network to scale access to embedded banking technology.

By joining the network, Treasury Prime, together with U.S. Bank, intends to support financial institutions and enterprises in advancing their position through a unified embedded financial ecosystem, where technology and traditional banking connect to assist innovation.

The U.S. Bank Connected Partnership Network is an online marketplace of fintech and other third-party payment and treasury solutions that are embedded with U.S. Bank systems. Through the network, corporate treasury teams can identify and integrate technology already connected with the financial institution.

Bringing embedded banking technology at scale

The partnership between Treasury Prime and U.S. Bank is set to allow treasury clients to access the former’s Bank OS platform, which offers subledger capabilities and AI-powered reconciliation tools aimed at simplifying back-office operations and sustaining growth. Additionally, the move includes U.S. Bank to Treasury Prime’s Bank Network, which currently holds over 15 financial institutions. By utilising Treasury Prime’s OneKey tool, fintech companies and enterprises can connect to multiple banks via a single API integration. This focuses on minimising implementation issues and scaling speed to market.

Talking about the initiative, Treasury Prime officials highlighted their company’s commitment to providing financial institutions and their clients with the technology required to expand more optimally and securely. They added that working with U.S. Bank, which has a solid position in treasury and payment advancement, underlines a shared goal to support clients in modernising their financial operations. Also, the collaboration adds to the expansion of Treasury Prime’s Bank Network, connecting fintech firms with institutions across the US.

Furthermore, the Connected Partnership Network has been developed by U.S. Bank to assist clients in discovering and deploying treasury technology that meets their needs, demands, and preferences. Currently, the network includes collaborators such as Elavon, Hyphen Solutions, InsurePay, Koxa Bank Connect, Kyriba, Modern Treasury, and Statement, among others. Bringing Treasury Prime into the network will enable clients to access tools that streamline back-office operations and support innovation.

In addition to joining the Connected Partnership Network, Treasury Prime also started working with People Trust back in June 2025 to increase access to embedded banking for community-based institutions and companies. The move enabled People Trust to utilise Treasury Prime’s platform to modernise its core banking services.