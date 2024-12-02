GFTN Capital and Accion have formed a partnership intended to direct more funding towards digital finance initiatives targeting underserved communities. The arrangement brings together a venture arm of the Global Finance & Technology Network and a long-standing nonprofit known for supporting providers of inclusive financial services. Both organisations say the collaboration is designed to expand access to financial tools in regions where formal services remain limited.

The partnership will centre on backing early-stage and growth-oriented fintech companies that focus on digital inclusion. According to representatives from GFTN, the firm plans to use its international network to connect investors with young companies operating in high-growth segments of financial technology. The venture arm expects to provide not only capital but also market analysis and links to policymakers, entrepreneurs, and other industry actors.

Focusing on underserved markets

Accion, which works globally to improve access to responsible financial products, will join GFTN Capital in identifying areas where digital tools can address gaps in credit, payments, and basic financial services. Officials from Accion noted that a substantial share of the global population still has limited or no access to regulated financial institutions, despite ongoing digitalisation in many markets. They indicated that combining their organisation’s experience with GFTN’s network could accelerate solutions intended for low-income and excluded groups.

Representatives from GFTN said the organisation’s year-round engagement with innovators and policymakers, particularly in regions across the Global South, has positioned it to support projects involving digital public infrastructure, environmentally focused technology, and inclusive finance. They added that working with Accion provides an opportunity to apply that expertise more directly to communities that mainstream financial institutions often overlook.

Accion officials, reflecting on the scale of the challenge, emphasised that progress in inclusive finance has not eliminated significant global disparities. They argued that the new alliance could help extend services to individuals operating outside the formal economy by bringing together complementary strengths: GFTN’s reach and Accion’s track record in responsible financial innovation.