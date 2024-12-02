Treasury Prime partners with People Trust





Following this announcement, the collaboration is expected to expand access to embedded banking for community-based institutions and companies.

In addition, People Trust will leverage Treasury Prime’s platform in order to modernise its core banking services. This partnership will also include the possibility for future use of Treasury Prime’s front-end solution to replace the institution’s legacy online banking interface, aiming to optimise member experience and increase operational efficiency.











More information on the Treasury Prime x People Trust partnership

The process of adopting Treasury Prime’s infrastructure will enable People Trust to double down on its mission to deliver accessible, secure, and modern financial services to low- and moderate-income communities, while also exploring fintech collaboration as a strategic path to diversify revenue, grow deposits, and expand its digital reach. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, the addition of People Trust underscores the overall growing demand among community institutions for modern, embedded banking solutions. Treasury Prime’s direct-to-bank model is set to provide institutions like People Trust with access to the needed tools to compete with larger institutions, without requiring them to build complex technology stacks in-house. By partnering with Treasury Prime, People Trust aims to bring fintech-grade infrastructure to its credit union in order to expand access and opportunity for the communities it serves.