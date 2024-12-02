Antom launches AI-powered MSME app

Antom has launched EPOS360, an app that offers a POS system, payments, banking, lending, and growth support to help MSMEs scale faster.

So far in 2025, the company recorded heightened business momentum with acquiring TVP growing 70% YoY for non-Alipay users. With the new launch, Antom aims to expand further, serving more MSMEs alongside enterprise customers.

Improved solutions for SMEs in Singapore

In Singapore, 99% of businesses are SMEs, while in ASEAN member states, MSMEs account for between 97% and 99% of total enterprises. Many of these establishments face challenges in navigating fragmented and complex digital ecosystems, getting market insights, experiencing timely responses to market volatility, and getting sufficient funding.

To tackle these difficulties, EPOS360 consolidates multiple solutions into a single app available on iOS and Android starting early 2026. The solution supports SMEs to access services provided by Antom, Alipay+ and ANEXT Bank, such as banking, lending, marketing, payments, and many more within minutes.

The launch will be phased, and the first stage will have EPOS360 serve Singapore MSMEs, especially those in retail and F&B, and will expand to cover Malaysia as a mini app within Touch 'n Go in early 2026. It is expected to roll out in more markets in the future. The app will be available in English, Chinese, Bahasa Malaysia, Thai, and Japanese, with more languages to be added.

Embedded with AI, the app offers a built-in Antom Copilot, helping merchants create online stores, increase sales with omnichannel marketing, and monitor cash flow. The business assistant can suggest inventory adjustments, explain weekly performance shifts, or address payment issues, analysing competition and marketing campaign results.

Supported by ANEXT Bank, EPOS360 integrates banking and financing, so merchants can access credit, open a free business account with no minimum balance or transaction fees, and earn a per annum daily interest rate on eligible balances. Users may also receive instant approval for a loan up to USD 3,845 at sign-up.

Additionally, EPOS360 helps merchants accept cards and alternative payment methods for online and in-store transactions, with same-day settlement available for certain payment methods. The app also allows users to pair their EPOS360 Bluetap, an over-the-counter terminal that accepts both QR and card payments.