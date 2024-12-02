Mambu launches composable banking for US credit unions

Mambu has announced the introduction of its composable banking approach for credit unions across North America. The company marked the initiative’s debut at this year’s Money20/20 event in Las Vegas. The move aims to help credit unions transition away from long-standing legacy systems and adopt a more adaptable digital infrastructure.

The initiative is part of Mambu’s vision to support financial institutions looking to improve operational efficiency and better serve members through modern technology. The firm already works with institutions such as League Data and more than 40 credit unions globally.

Modernising the credit union landscape

Mambu officials explained that many credit unions continue to operate on outdated core systems that can restrict their ability to innovate. The company’s composable banking model is designed to provide a ‘clean, digital-first foundation’ that allows institutions to adapt more easily to changing market and member demands. According to representatives from Mambu, the goal is not to layer additional technology onto existing systems but to create a foundation that supports long-term digital growth.

Composable banking differs from traditional integration-focused models by offering the flexibility to assemble and configure best-in-class components designed for each institution’s requirements. This modular setup enables scalability from the outset, without the lengthy implementation timelines associated with conventional core upgrades.

Mambu has outlined several deployment options, including ‘speedboat’ and dual-core migrations, that allow credit unions to modernise in phases, maintaining service continuity while upgrading their infrastructure.

Industry examples from Mambu’s international partnerships, such as with Leeds Building Society, BancoEstado, and Ibercaja, aim to prove how composable banking can shorten product launch cycles and streamline transformation projects. The company suggests that credit unions adopting this model could achieve similar outcomes as they work to meet member expectations in a digital environment.