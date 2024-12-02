Clio unveils Pay Later and Clio Capital for law firm financing

Legal AI technology platform Clio has introduced two new financial solutions aimed at improving how law firms manage payments and funding. The legal technology provider has launched Pay Later with Affirm and Clio Capital, both designed to address cash flow challenges that often arise between firms and their clients.

According to the official press release, law firms have long faced difficulties under a model that typically requires clients to pay large retainers upfront before any legal work begins. For many clients, this creates barriers to accessing legal services, even when they have predictable future income or expected financial outcomes. These imbalances can hinder both firm operations and access to justice.

New financing and payment options for law firms

Pay Later with Affirm offers eligible clients the ability to spread legal payments into biweekly or monthly instalments. According to representatives from Clio, this approach allows firms to receive payments promptly while enabling clients to manage costs more flexibly. Affirm’s structure avoids compounding interest or hidden charges, offering transparency in repayment terms.

Clio Capital, meanwhile, provides firms with quicker access to capital to support day-to-day operations or investment in business growth. Officials from Clio explained that the programme gives firms the capacity to manage uneven revenue cycles and allocate resources more confidently.

Both services are integrated within Clio Payments and Clio Manage, meaning transactions are automatically reconciled and compliant with trust accounting requirements. This integration aims to streamline company workflows while maintaining regulatory standards.

A representative from Clio said the company’s objective is to reduce the financial strain that affects both clients and firms by offering more flexible and predictable financial arrangements. They added that embedding these tools directly into the platform supports operational stability and expands access to legal services.

Pay Later with Affirm and Clio Capital are currently available to Clio Manage users in the United States, with expansion to other regions expected in the future.