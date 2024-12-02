SBS upgrades its SBP Open Banking Platform

SBS has launched a new version of its SBP Open Banking Platform, created to support banks in delivering next-gen digital payments and Embedded Finance solutions in Europe.

The SaaS platform allows banks and FIs to accelerate digitalisation while staying compliant with ever-evolving global and local regulations. Built on PSD2, SBP Open Banking now supports FDX and PSD3 PSR1 (Berlin Group v2), and will support the upcoming frameworks FIDA and Digital Euro. The solution also provides next-generation digital payments like Wero, adding Embedded Finance use cases such as credit insights driven by Algoan.

New solutions from SBS

The solution now helps banks in their integration with Wero, the digital wallet under the EPI, fast and securely, acting as an orchestrator between EPI central services and a bank’s core systems, ensuring full compliance with the EPI roadmap across regions such as Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Custom-built integrations with EPI may seem straightforward at first, but issues arise with compliance maintenance and adapting to EPI’s evolving framework over time. SBS aims to tackle this challenge by allowing banks to launch Wero as a standalone service or embed it within existing digital experiences.

Another new feature is advanced credit insights powered by Algoan, supporting use cases such as leasing and BNPL, helping with DCC2 compliance. The upgrade also included a wider coverage of regulatory and standards requirements, with the platform supporting interoperability standards like FDX (US), PSD3 PSR1 (as per the current draft) with Berlin Group v2, and it is FIDA ready. This allows institutions to be prepared every time regulations change while leveraging new business models.

The initiative positions SBS as the orchestration layer for modern payments and Open Banking. Offering Wero, modern credit services, and global standards, the company helps banks manage next-gen payments and Open Banking on a single platform. This means faster time-to-market, simplified compliance, and the ability to launch and monetise new payment solutions without complexity.

Banks that adopted the solution early across Europe and North America are using the SBP Open Banking platform to accelerate their operations and Wero payment strategies. The solution also integrates Axway’s Amplify iPaaS, delivering enterprise-grade control for secure data management and seamless user experiences.