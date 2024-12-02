The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has approved the use of the Visitor ID for opening bank accounts at banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in accordance with banks’ account opening rules.

The Visitor ID, issued by the Ministry of Interior, serves as an official identification document for visitors to the Kingdom, including tourists, business travelers, and pilgrims. The document can be verified through authorised digital platforms.

The decision will enable banks to open accounts for new customer segments and optimise the visitor experience during their stay in the state. SAMA also mentioned that this update to the bank accounts is part of a periodic review, which ensures that banking policies remain current with the latest market developments. The update aims to:

Simplify account opening and operation procedures for banks and customers;

Promote financial inclusion by expanding banking access to new user groups;

Support ongoing digital transformation initiatives within the banking sector.

The approval of the Visitor ID as a valid identification document allows non-residents visiting Saudi Arabia to:

Open local bank accounts under simplified requirements;

Use mobile wallets and digital payment services more optimally;

Make safer and more convenient financial transactions without cash dependency.

Aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy

This initiative is also aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s long-term national transformation plan, which is built on three pillars: a dynamic society, a growing economy, and a modern nation. The program aims to diversify the economy beyond oil, optimise governance, promote private-sector growth, and accelerate digital transformation across key sectors, including finance. By modernising regulatory frameworks and expanding access to financial services, Vision 2030 supports a more optimal, inclusive, and future-ready banking ecosystem.

In September 2025, SAMA and Ant International announced their plans to roll out cross-border QR code payments between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s mada and Alipay+ in 2026.