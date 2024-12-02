First Internet Bank adds Zelle for business customers

First Internet Bank has expanded its digital banking services by introducing Zelle for eligible business clients. The peer-to-peer payment platform, already used by more than 2,300 financial institutions, is now accessible through the bank’s mobile app and online platform.

The integration enables business customers to send and receive money between eligible US bank accounts within minutes, offering an additional payment option to manage transactions. The service supports payments to vendors, suppliers, employees, and contractors, as well as requests for payment from customers.

Expanding payment options for small businesses

According to representatives from First Internet Bank, the addition of Zelle aims to give entrepreneurs and small business owners faster and simpler payment capabilities within their existing banking environment. They noted that the new feature complements the bank’s existing suite of digital tools designed to enhance cash flow management and operational efficiency.

Zelle’s business functionality joins the features available through the bank’s Do More Business Checking account, which allows unlimited transactions with no minimum balance or overdraft fees. Customers can also link accounts from other institutions to gain a consolidated view of their finances. The account includes spending insights, cash flow analysis tools, and simplified fund transfers between linked accounts.

First Internet Bank, which began operations in 1999 as one of the early adopters of branchless banking in the United States, reported assets of approximately USD 6.1 billion as of mid-2025. The bank provides a range of services, including consumer and business loans, commercial real estate financing, and treasury management solutions. It operates nationwide as a subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp.

Zelle, operated by Early Warning Services, LLC, connects financial institutions across the United States and facilitates real-time transfers between enrolled users. According to the official press release, since its launch in 2017, the network has processed more than five billion digital payments.