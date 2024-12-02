Pave Bank raises USD 39 million

Pave Bank, a Georgia-based digital lender, has raised USD 39 million in its latest funding round led by Accel.

The round also included Tether Investments, Quona Capital, Wintermute, Helios Digital Ventures, Financial Technology, Yolo Investments, Kazea Capital, and GC&H Investments. The funds bring the bank’s total raised to approximately USD 45 million.

More about Pave Bank

The company was founded in 2024 and now offers banking services for fiat and regulated digital assets to corporate clients. Pave Bank will utilise the newly acquired capital to expand internationally and optimise its products and infrastructure. The bank aims to scale into the UAE and the US, with EEA and Hong Kong expansions to follow in the future. Each new market requires new approvals that the bank will have to acquire, and no timeline for this journey has been shared yet.

Currently, Pave Bank Georgia Joint Stock Company holds a banking licence from the National Bank of Georgia under digital bank licensing principles. Details about the restrictions are not public, and after seven months in testing, the bank entered a real environment with phased restrictions. Even with this setting, the company turned a profit seven out of nine months, with over 50 employees. This outcome is a tech-driven outcome that cuts costs and earns from a fiat and digital asset platform.

SaaS platforms can build treasury tools leveraging Pave Bank’s infrastructure if APIs are strong. The bank believes that programmable banking is the first true operating system for money, with users uploading code to automate asset management. This implies an API-first design. If the bank offers developer-friendly APIs that match its programmability goals, fintech partners can build Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) connectors, automated treasury reconciliation tools, or compliance dashboards for firms that manage both traditional and digital assets on one platform.