Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky has told Bloomberg TV the company aims for a primary US listing if it pursues a public offering.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Nik Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut, said a primary listing in the US has always been the company’s objective should it move ahead with an initial public offering. He cited the depth of liquidity in US capital markets as the reason for that preference. The remarks add detail to the digital bank’s previously stated listing plans and come as the UK-based company prepares to expand its banking activities in the US.

Storonsky had already indicated that Revolut intends to go public through a dual listing in the UK and the US. In April 2026, he said an IPO was at least two years away, placing any offering no earlier than 2028. His latest comments clarify that, within such a structure, the US would serve as the primary venue.

US charter and product roadmap

The listing preference sits alongside a broader push into the US market, which Storonsky said Revolut intends to ‘dominate’. In September 2026, the company received conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to operate as a national bank in the US. Once the charter is finalised, Revolut will be able to access Federal Reserve payment systems directly, hold customer deposits with federal insurance coverage of up to USD 250,000 per account, and offer personal loans and credit cards.

According to Storonsky, Revolut plans to introduce credit cards and loans in the US after it secures a full banking charter. He said the resulting proposition would be on par with those of American Express and JPMorgan Chase, and that the company also wants to launch products that the two card issuers do not currently provide.

Scale, valuation, and agentic commerce

The company is currently conducting a secondary share sale at a valuation of USD 115 billion. It has set targets of 100 million customers across 100 countries and USD 100 billion in revenue.

Storonsky also said the company is building additional capabilities into AIR, its AI-powered assistant, so that it can shop autonomously on users’ behalf. Revolut plans to test the service in December 2026, and the UK is likely to be the first market for its rollout. More broadly, Storonsky described the company’s technology as the basis for its international growth, saying it allows Revolut to scale across markets without relying on acquisitions.

A move into US lending and card products would bring Revolut into more direct competition with established institutions in their home market. The rivalry with JPMorgan Chase is already visible in Europe, where Revolut has become one of the US bank’s main retail competitors. In July 2026, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said he was ‘jealous’ of the digital bank.