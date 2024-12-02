Qonto launches solutions for SME cash flow gaps

European business finance management platform Qonto has launched Credit Card and plans to launch Overdraft in the following months, two business banking products that help SMEs manage cash flow gaps.

According to internal analysis, 50% of Qonto customers face short-term cash flow gaps, and 84% believe they will need short-term financing in the next 12 months. Additionally, nearly 45% requested credit card products. To better support its clients and respond to the demand for financing, Qonto offers two complementary solutions for cash flow management.

Supporting European businesses with cash flow solutions

Credit Card is Qonto’s first credit card, allowing customers to switch between credit and debit on the same card. This offers control over how users pay for each transaction. For businesses, this means they can make purchases and be debited only once, on the first of the following month, providing up to 30 days of payment flexibility. The solution is now available to eligible customers in France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands, offering customers a monthly credit limit of up to EUR 15,000, with interest applying only if the full amount cannot be collected on the debit date.

The second solution, Overdraft, launches in February across France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy to allow SMEs to further make payments even when their account balance reaches zero. The account can go negative up to a pre-approved limit, making sure that urgent transactions such as payroll, supplier payments, or rent are always paid. Interest is charged only on the negative amount used and the days it is used, with no activation fees.

The launch follows Qonto’s other developments aimed at supporting SMEs. In 2025, the company rolled out Account Remuneration, delivering up to 2% annual reward on their account balances. Credit Card and Overdraft are an expansion of this solution, reflecting Qonto’s mission to acquire a credit institution licence application, which it filed with France’s ACPR in 2025.