Point, a UK-based Investment Data Intelligence platform serving wealth and asset managers, and Pretim, a specialist in wealth data automation and aggregation, have announced a partnership enabling firms to restructure their operating model around a consolidated, AI-ready data layer.

The collaboration combines Pretim's data automation and aggregation capabilities, covering liquid, illiquid, and private assets across custodians, banks, investment funds, and platforms, with Point's Investment Data Intelligence platform. The joint offering is designed to eliminate the use of spreadsheets and manual processes to combine data from multiple systems, replacing fragmented data handling with a normalised, reconciled, and pre-calculated data foundation.

Technology stack limitations and operational impact

Many wealth managers continue to operate with fragmented technology stacks built around traditional portfolio management systems, CRM platforms, and reporting tools. These systems are designed to process defined operational tasks such as trade booking, reconciliation, and reporting, rather than organising and contextualising investment data across the business. As a result, firms seeking to deploy AI or advanced analytics often lack the trusted data foundation required to do so effectively.

The Point and Pretim integration addresses this by consolidating and structuring data at source, providing improved visibility across portfolios, operations, and client reporting, and enabling AI deployment on a reliable data layer without requiring data transformation work downstream.

Furthermore, the partnership targets wealth managers seeking to modernise their technology infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and support improved investment insights and client reporting.

Commenting on the news, Henk Jan Kinds, CEO at Pretim, said wealth managers have struggled with data aggregation and quality for decades and that the partnership brings a fit-for-purpose foundation to firms building flexible, AI-ready businesses. Tom Williams, CEO at Point, said combining Pretim's data automation expertise with Point's intelligence platform allows firms to build a modern operating model with reliable, AI-ready investment data at its core.