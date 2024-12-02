Backbase, a banking technology provider, and Ninth Wave, a US-based Open Finance connectivity provider, have announced a strategic partnership enabling banks to offer corporate clients direct, permissioned integration between their ERP and accounting systems and their banking data.

According to the official press release, the joint solution is available immediately. Ninth Wave's API-first connectivity layer acts as a bridge between the bank and the client's financial software, managing consent, activity logs, and API governance within a single platform. The integration provides real-time data transfer with audit trails and compliance controls, removing the need for manual data entry, batch file uploads, and screen scraping to keep financial systems synchronised with banking records.

Demand context and planned development

Ninth Wave's 2025 research found that 86% of CFOs and corporate finance teams said they would consider switching banks to access Open Finance features, and those with existing direct bank connections reported saving over five hours per week through improved efficiency.

For banks using the Backbase platform, the partnership extends their corporate banking offering with capabilities covering cash flow visibility, payment execution, and reconciliation directly within clients' existing financial workflows. Looking ahead, Backbase and Ninth Wave plan to expand ERP connectivity features, support multi-country corporate payments, and develop real-time cash management dashboards for global enterprises.

The partnership reflects growing demand among corporate banking clients for integration between banking infrastructure and operational financial systems, as businesses increasingly seek to eliminate the friction of managing data across separate portals and platforms.

Commenting on the news, Mayank Somaiya, Global VP for Ecosystem Partnerships at Backbase, said the partnership equips banks to integrate directly into clients' daily workflows, deepening long-term client loyalty and enabling high-value banking services. Joe Fiorillo, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Ninth Wave, noted that the combined solution delivers the modern banking services that business clients require by simplifying connectivity and providing a management hub for Open Finance operations.