Finqware, a Romania-based real-time treasury automation platform, and Ebury, a global fintech specialising in international payments and foreign exchange services, have announced a strategic partnership integrating Ebury's multi-currency account and payment capabilities directly into Finqware's FinqTreasury platform.

The integration allows businesses to consolidate Ebury account balances and transaction data alongside other banking relationships within a single FinqTreasury dashboard, providing a unified real-time view of group liquidity across currencies and geographies. Through a dedicated API, Ebury transaction data can be automated directly into ERP systems, including SAP, Microsoft Dynamics, and other accounting platforms, removing the need for manual statement downloads and data entry.

Operational capabilities and efficiency gains

FinqTreasury provides real-time cash positioning across multiple currencies and banking partners, multi-bank data harmonisation into a standardised format, and embedded payment execution within existing ERP workflows. The partnership extends this capability to Ebury's payments and foreign exchange infrastructure, enabling businesses to embed daily Ebury payments alongside those from other banking partners without leaving their primary financial management environment.

The companies state that automating bank statements, reconciliation, and payment execution through the integrated model can reduce the time and effort spent on manual operational tasks by up to 90%. Manual processes such as data entry, statement handling, and cross-platform monitoring across multiple banking portals can exceed ten hours per week per account under traditional treasury setups.

Commenting on the news, Cosmin Bucur, Country Manager at Ebury, said the partnership extends Ebury's mission beyond payments and foreign exchange into real-time treasury orchestration. Adding to this, Cosmin Cosma, CEO and Co-founder of Finqware, said the integration gives companies a real-time, borderless view of their money without leaving their primary dashboard.

Shortly before this announcement, GRAWE Romania selected Finqware's FinqTreasury to automate treasury and decrease manual reconciliation efforts across its financial operations. The move focused on direct bank connectivity and multi-bank integration, providing the insurer with real-time visibility over cash flow.