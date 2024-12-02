GRAWE România has selected Finqware's FinqTreasury in order to automate treasury and cut manual reconciliation efforts across its financial operations.

Following this announcement, GRAWE România, part of the Austria-based GRAWE Group, has deployed FinqTreasury – a cloud-based treasury management system (TMS) developed by Romania-based Finqware – to automate its treasury operations and reduce manual workload across its financial workflows.

The implementation centres on direct bank connectivity and multi-bank integration, giving the insurer real-time visibility over cash flow. According to Finqware, the platform can reduce manual effort in reconciliation processes by up to 80%, covering bank statement reconciliation, payment reconciliation, and receivables reconciliation. For an insurer handling high volumes of collections and recurring payments, the reduction in manual processing also carries implications for operational risk management and compliance oversight.

Open Banking infrastructure for insurance treasury

According to the official press release, FinqTreasury is built on Open Banking technology, enabling centralised access to banking data across multiple institutions. The platform automates reconciliation workflows that have traditionally required significant manual input, reducing the risk of errors inherent in conventional financial operations. For the insurance sector specifically – where cash flow volumes are substantial and traceability requirements are strict – the shift to automated reconciliation represents a meaningful operational change.

GRAWE România operates within the Central and Eastern European insurance market, a region where digitisation of financial infrastructure in the sector has been uneven. The adoption of a dedicated TMS signals a broader shift in how insurers in the region are approaching back-office modernisation, particularly in aligning treasury operations with corporate governance standards.

A company official at GRAWE România cited real-time visibility over financial flows, full traceability, and minimal manual intervention as the primary drivers of the decision, framing the implementation as part of a strategic priority around digitisation and long-term operational sustainability.

Finqware's position in the insurance vertical

For Finqware, the GRAWE România deployment adds a notable reference in the insurance segment. The company states it already works with other market participants in the sector and is in advanced discussions with additional players, suggesting a deliberate focus on insurance as a growth vertical for its TMS product.

The insurance industry's specific operational profile – characterised by recurring optimised collections, high transaction volumes, and regulatory reporting obligations – makes it a relevant target for treasury automation platforms. The ability to integrate across multiple banking relationships through Open Banking infrastructure is particularly relevant for insurers managing funds across diverse portfolios and geographies.

The scope of the current implementation has not been disclosed in detail, nor has a specific go-live timeline been provided beyond the announcement of the selection and deployment decision.