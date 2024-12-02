Germany-based neobank N26 has confirmed the signing of a new shareholders' agreement between its founders and investors, concluding months of negotiations over governance rights and financial terms tied to the company's 2021 Series E funding round.

Under the agreement, co-founders Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal, both of whom stepped down from N26's management board during 2025, will also relinquish special founder rights. This includes a reduction in their supervisory board nomination rights from four to two members. The supervisory board is to be expanded from six to eight members as part of the restructuring. Stefan Ermisch joined the supervisory board at the beginning of March 2026, replacing Peter Kleinschmidt, bringing the current membership to six ahead of the planned expansion.

Financial concessions and exit terms

In exchange for the founders' governance concessions, Series E investors are expected to waive a guaranteed annualised return of 25% on their capital, a commitment made as part of N26's last financing round, which valued the company at USD 9 billion in October 2021. According to sources cited by Handelsblatt, investors would additionally accept a payment of EUR 1 billion in the event of an exit, rather than pursuing the full returns originally contractually secured.

N26 confirmed the agreement to Handelsblatt but declined to comment on its specific contents. A company representative stated that the board of directors welcomed the conclusion of the agreement, describing it as aligning the interests of all shareholders behind the company's long-term strategic development.

The question of whether Stalf will join the supervisory board following his mandatory cooling-off period remains unresolved. He has publicly indicated his intention to do so, but according to Handelsblatt, this would not be possible before April 2026 at the earliest, given that he relinquished his CEO role in September 2025. New CEO Mike Dargan, appointed from UBS, is expected to join the bank in April 2026, pending regulatory approval from BaFin.