Pleo has announced the launch of Pleo Embedded, a solution that provides partners with access to spend and cash management for SMEs.

With the newly added solution, Pleo allows businesses managing a large network of SME customers to deliver real-time financial intelligence through spend and cash management features directly from their own platform.

Focusing on Embedded Finance follows an increase in SME demand for integrated financial solutions, with 87% of them currently considering integrated financial software to manage their automation and digital operations needs.

Pleo Embedded: capabilities and offering

By leveraging Pleo Embedded, partners can provide their customers with smart company cards, automated expenses, accounts payable, and a real-time cash management suite as a fully white-labelled or co-branded solution. Through this, they can bring Pleo’s experience (NPS 50+) to their customers more efficiently.

Additionally, Pleo Embedded, which has integrations across 50 specialist software solutions in the accounting and HRIS vertical and Mastercard as the main card scheme and a strategic partner, comes as Pleo’s first move into Embedded Finance. This supports the company’s commitment to enable European businesses to expand by making complex financial decisions more optimal and simpler. Commenting on the news, representatives from Pleo mentioned that the launch of Pleo Embedded comes after extensive consideration of the needs of banks, fintech companies, and specialist independent software vendors (ISVs). Pleo aims to continue centring its efforts on building the solutions that meet the demands and requirements of the industry and allowing its clients to make spend decisions more confidently.

Back in 2023, Pleo also started offering overdrafts to help businesses manage their spending better. The solution sought to offer businesses a comprehensive set of tools to assist mid-market growth, with updates including the introduction of an overdraft and vendor cards to allow businesses to control recurring digital payments. At that time, Pleo aimed to solidify its transition from a single expense-led product to a more all-encompassing finance platform with the expanded range of capabilities.