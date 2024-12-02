Pipe has launched four AI agents to support its platform’s growth, increase efficiency, and improve capital experience for SMEs.

The AI agents are designed to automate key operational tasks, reduce complexity, and support growth without additional headcount. They aim to tackle difficulties regarding fraud and compliance, capital payment management, customer engagement, and financial operations.

Four new AI agents

With this launch, Pipe expects strong platform growth, especially as it is currently onboarding new tech partners and preparing to expand into new geographies, scaling without headcount growth. The agent-based architecture will increase the company’s ability to offer more value to its internal teams and clients, relying more on a software-driven platform rather than a resource-constrained model.

The systems contain weeks’ worth of human operations into near-instant workflows, allowing platform partners to roll out faster and deliver quicker access to capital for SMEs. This will enable Pipe to offer improved financial services tailored to its clients’ demands and needs.

The fraud and compliance agent accelerates capital decisions when an application is flagged for review. It analyses business data to compare manual data errors and genuine compliance and fraud risks, reducing response times. Pipe projects up to 90% of SME capital applications to receive decisions on their app within minutes.

The recovery agent improves the manual process of restarting payments with SMEs that have failed debits, doing research on the status of business operations and payment processors. This enables the payments team to deliver optimised customer interactions with an AI co-pilot guiding the most appropriate course of action.

The AI sales agent offers 24/7 support across all geographies and time zones to SMEs applying for capital. It mainly interacts with businesses that have abandoned an application, making the process of accessing capital more user-friendly.

The fourth agent provides recommendations between investment decisions and the portfolio of cash across Pipe’s global operations to maximise capital capacity while preserving risk limits. The treasury agent is also a real-time liquidity assistant that aims to transform hours of reviews into instant insights by scanning global cash positions, securitisation vehicles, macro events, and cash management policies.