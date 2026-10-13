PEX has launched PEX AI, a set of capabilities that automates finance workflows and connects its platform to AI assistants.

PEX, a corporate card and spend management platform, has introduced PEX AI, a set of capabilities that automates everyday finance tasks, runs multi-step workflows, and connects PEX to AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT. The rollout follows a crawl, walk, run approach, allowing finance teams to hand over more work as their trust in the technology grows. The launch responds to findings from PEX’s 2026 State of Finance Report, a survey of 687 finance and operations leaders, in which more than half expressed interest in each AI capability tested, yet only 31% use AI in finance. Trust emerged as the main barrier, with 36% naming trust in AI accuracy as the biggest obstacle to wider use.

From task automation to multi-step workflows

The first stage targets manual work, as nearly a third of finance teams lose more than 20 hours a month to receipts, coding, and reconciliation. PEX AI reads receipts and invoices and matches them to transactions, suggests general ledger codes based on a team’s history, and extracts details from bills to reduce manual data entry. Through the PEX Agent, administrators can also ask questions about transactions, balances, or their account in plain language.

The second stage covers work involving more steps and higher stakes. A single request can set up 20 card groups, cards, or spend rules, replacing around 50 clicks, and administrators can act on what the PEX Agent finds, such as out-of-policy spending, without leaving the conversation. An AI audit history logs and explains account changes so administrators can see what changed and why, while anomaly detection, which will flag unusual spending for review, is set to follow.

Connecting to external AI assistants

In the third stage, PEX AI extends to the tools finance teams already use. The PEX MCP server, currently in beta, connects PEX to AI assistants including Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot Studio, allowing account administrators to find transactions missing receipts, review spending, or check balances from within those assistants. Alex Najem, CTO of PEX, stated that each stage of PEX AI must earn the next: AI first proves it can handle a task, then takes on a workflow, and then runs routine work while flagging what needs human attention. According to Najem, finance teams remain in control of what AI can do and can review its work at every step.

Toffer Grant, founder and CEO of PEX, stated that the businesses that keep the economy moving should have access to the same AI advances as large enterprises. According to Grant, PEX aims to make these capabilities practical for finance teams managing day-to-day operations, starting with work that saves time, while recognising that trust must be earned when AI affects financial decisions. PEX offers charge, prepaid, disbursement, and virtual cards with customisable spend controls. Its staged approach to finance automation, combined with audit logs and human review, is designed to address the trust gap identified in its own survey data.