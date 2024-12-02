Personetics and Atomic have announced a partnership to deliver a native deposit and bill payment switching solution within digital banking platforms.

The partnership integrates Atomic's financial connectivity layer into Personetics' Cognitive Banking Platform, enabling retail banks to identify customers likely to switch deposits or bill payments based on observed transaction behaviour, such as income patterns, external bill activity, and relationship depth, and to trigger and complete those journeys without redirecting users outside the banking experience.

A persistent challenge for retail banks in deposit growth has been the disconnect between customer data and actionable engagement. Moreover, many institutions have deployed deposit switching tools, but these have typically operated through generic campaigns that lack personalisation and are poorly timed relative to a customer's actual financial activity. Disconnected systems have also made it difficult to attribute switching outcomes to specific initiatives.

The joint solution is designed to close that gap. Using Personetics' transaction intelligence layer, banks can identify specific customer moments and automatically trigger a contextual switching offer within the digital banking interface. Atomic's execution capability then handles the switching journey natively, reducing the friction that commonly limits conversion in multi-step or externally hosted flows.

From data to measurable outcomes

According to the official press release, each interaction within the combined platform feeds back into Personetics' analytics, enabling banks to track conversion, refine targeting, and link switching activity directly to deposit growth. This closed-loop design represents a shift from passive data analysis towards what both companies describe as automated, outcome-driven engagement.

The integration also extends Personetics' open platform strategy. Rather than building proprietary switching infrastructure, the company has opted to incorporate specialist third-party capabilities through its ecosystem, a model it has signalled is central to its broader roadmap.

For banks, the commercial case centres on increasing primary account relationships and core deposit balances without relying on outbound campaigns or manual relationship management. Through the process of surfacing switching opportunities at contextually relevant moments, the solution aims to improve conversion rates and reduce the cost of deposit acquisition.