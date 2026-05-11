Parker, a US-based fintech offering corporate credit cards and banking services for ecommerce businesses, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection. The filing, submitted on 7 May 2026, lists assets between USD 50 million and USD 100 million, with liabilities in the same range and between 100 and 199 creditors.

The company had raised more than USD 200 million in total funding, including a USD 125 million lending arrangement. Parker was included in Y Combinator's Winter 2019 cohort, and Valar Ventures led its Series A.

Shutdown confirmed by banking partner

According to several social media posts, Patriot Bank, Parker's credit card partner, sent a message to customers last week confirming the shutdown. At the time of writing, Parker's website remains active and continues to display the company's total funding figure without any reference to a closure.

Parker came out of stealth in 2023, positioning itself as a corporate credit provider purpose-built for ecommerce businesses. Its co-founder and CEO, Yacine Sibous, stated at the time that the startup's underwriting process was specifically designed to assess ecommerce cash flows, a segment he described as underserved by traditional financial products.

In a recent LinkedIn post, mentioned by TechCrunch in its report, Sibous noted that the company had reached USD 65 million in revenue. Without explicitly addressing the shutdown or the bankruptcy filing, he added that, looking back, he would have approached certain operational decisions differently, specifically citing the need to avoid over-hiring and reactive decision-making.

Acquisition talks and regulatory questions

Fintech consultant Jason Mikula reported that Parker had been in negotiations for a potential acquisition before its closure, and that the failure of those talks contributed to the abrupt shutdown. Mikula noted that the situation had left small business customers in a difficult position and raised questions about the oversight responsibilities of banking partners Piermont Bank and Patriot Bank in relation to the programme.

Parker's competitors moved quickly following the news, with several publicly targeting the startup's former customer base through social media.

The collapse of Parker reflects broader pressures facing Embedded Finance and B2B fintech businesses that depend on lending facilities, banking partnerships, and sustained growth to remain viable. The ecommerce segment, while substantial, has proven to be a challenging vertical for credit products given its cash flow volatility and the platform risk inherent in businesses tied to third-party marketplaces. Parker's bankruptcy adds to a growing list of well-funded fintech startups that have struggled to convert significant capital raises into sustainable business models.

At the time of writing, Parker did not respond to requests for comment.