Digital financial services platform Nu has announced the receipt of conditional approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) of the US for the establishment of a de novo national bank, Nubank.

After submitting its application to the OCC on 30 September 2025, obtaining conditional approval marks a key milestone in Nu’s long-term strategy to scale its operational footprint and product offerings in the US.

Following the receipt of full approval, the national bank charter will enable Nu to operate under a comprehensive federal framework. This will support the rollout of deposit accounts, credit cards, lending, and digital asset custody.

Nu scales to the US

According to the official press release, Nu is currently in the bank organisation phase, which includes meeting specific OCC conditions together with pending required approvals from the FDIC and the Federal Reserve. During this period, the company plans to centre its efforts on capitalising the institution within 12 months and opening the bank within 18 months, as per regulators’ requirements.

Cristina Junqueira, Nu’s co-founder and the CEO of the emerging US business, mentioned that receiving federal approval for a national bank charter represents a significant step in the company’s journey to positioning itself as a compliant and competitive regulated institution in the US. Nu intends to provide transparent, efficient financial experiences to customers across the US, similar to how the company has been doing for its current customers.

Furthermore, this approval builds on Nu’s commitment to adhering to regulatory demands across multiple jurisdictions. The company has been working on expanding its services globally, with its subsidiary, Nu Mexico, obtaining authorisation bank in April 2025 to establish a banking institution from the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) and now awaits final operational approval. When it comes to Brazil, Nu has been conducting operations as a fully regulated financial institution since 2016. Recently, the company announced plans to receive a full banking licence in 2026.