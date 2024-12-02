Network International has expanded its merchant lending marketplace through a new collaboration with Wio Bank PJSC, a digital bank based in the UAE.

The move brings Wio’s credit offerings to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) using Network’s platform, enabling digital loan applications directly through Network’s existing interface.

The partnership allows merchants to apply for financing using real-time transaction data to generate customised loan offers from Wio Bank. The entire process, which includes application, approval, and disbursement, can be carried out digitally within a single ecosystem.

According to Network International officials, the partnership is part of a wider effort to simplify SME access to credit using integrated digital tools. By linking lenders and merchants in one environment, the platform aims to address long-standing challenges in SME financing, including speed of access and administrative burden.

Supporting SME credit access through Embedded Finance

Representatives from Wio Bank described the integration as a way to streamline financial management for small businesses, noting that better availability of digital credit services could help support entrepreneurship and operational scaling in the UAE.

With the addition of Wio Bank, Network International’s lending platform now includes multiple credit providers aimed at meeting the financing needs of smaller businesses. Company officials stated that their objective is to build a multi-lender environment that gives merchants more choices and flexibility, while also helping financial institutions reach new segments.

The partnership also serves to expand Wio Bank’s SME customer base, building on its digital strategy. The bank has focused on Embedded Finance and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions as part of its market approach.