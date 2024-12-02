NBB and BBK explore potential merger following MoU signing

The National Bank of Bahrain and the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that sets the stage for discussions on a potential merger. The non-binding agreement outlines a framework under which both institutions will begin reciprocal due diligence and negotiate possible binding terms. If the merger proceeds, the combined entity would represent one of Bahrain’s largest banking groups. The move aligns with national economic objectives aimed at supporting growth and diversification within the Kingdom’s financial sector. Representatives from both banks said the agreement provides an opportunity to assess strategic synergies and operational efficiencies that could enhance service delivery and regional competitiveness.

Due diligence and regulatory process

According to NBB and BBK officials, the completion of any transaction will depend on several factors, including reaching consensus on binding terms, securing regulatory clearance, and obtaining shareholder approval from both institutions. The banks plan to work closely with regulators and other stakeholders to determine the viability and optimal structure of a merger.

Until a formal agreement is concluded, NBB and BBK will continue operating independently, focusing on their current business strategies. Both banks indicated that their operations, governance standards, and customer commitments will remain unchanged throughout the review period.

Officials from the two institutions noted that the process will be guided by transparency and adherence to regulatory standards. They added that maintaining engagement with stakeholders will be a priority as discussions advance.

The MoU does not guarantee a merger but represents an initial step toward evaluating its feasibility. The outcome will depend on the findings of the due diligence process and the mutual assessment of potential benefits to shareholders, customers, and the wider economy.