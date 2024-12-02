Navro launches statutory and tax payments service for global payroll

Navro has introduced a new Statutory & Tax service designed to mix statutory payments and tax deductions with payroll and pension disbursements.

The London-based fintech said the service processes both payments and associated compliance data in a single workflow, addressing regulatory requirements that differ widely across jurisdictions.

The service is aimed primarily at payroll and pension administrators, as well as Employer of Record platforms, allowing them to manage workforce-related payments across up to 95 countries through one provider. According to Navro, the company already supports workforce payouts for more than 200 multinational organisations and handles cross-border payments for around 1,700 pension schemes.

Managing statutory obligations alongside payroll is often handled separately, requiring businesses to rely on multiple providers. This separation can increase operational complexity, particularly when dealing with different income tax regimes, local exemptions, and reporting standards. Navro’s new service brings these functions together, offering integrated payment execution and reporting for salaries, pensions, and statutory authorities.

Integrating compliance into cross-border payroll

Navro stated that the service includes built-in validation and verification checks prior to payment execution, including global payee verification processes and support for International Payment Identity in over 100 countries. Payments are routed through local rails where available, with the aim of reducing failed or delayed transactions and limiting unexpected deductions.

The platform also provides real-time payment status updates, reason codes, and downloadable proof of payment intended to support reconciliation and audit requirements. By centralising statutory and tax payments, Navro said businesses can reduce the risk of late submissions and gain clearer oversight of compliance activity across markets.

Representatives from Navro indicated that international payroll processes remain incomplete if statutory authorities are paid through disconnected systems. They said the company’s approach focuses on aligning payroll, pension, and statutory payments within the same cycle to improve visibility and consistency.

The Statutory & Tax service builds on Navro’s existing infrastructure, which supports salary and pension payments in more than 170 countries and 130 currencies.