N26 has extended its Flexible Cash Fund to all membership tiers, with a promotional yield of up to 2.57% annually until January 2027.

N26, a European digital bank, has made its Flexible Cash Fund available across every membership tier, extending access to the money market fund product beyond its previous tier structure. The fund sits within N26’s investment suite alongside N26 Stocks & ETFs and N26 Crypto, allowing customers to diversify their portfolios directly within the N26 app. It is open to both new and existing customers with a personal N26 account in Austria, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, and Spain, with a minimum investment of EUR 1.

Promotional yield and fee structure

Until 1 January 2027, customers on every membership tier across all markets will receive an introductory yield of up to 2.57% per annum, according to N26, matching the offer available to Metal customers, with no N26 service fee applied. The rate is presented net of fund fees and is based on information provided by fund manager Fidelity International. The yield is variable and may change daily depending on market conditions.

After the promotional period, standard tier-specific N26 service fees will apply, calculated on the invested amount. These are set at 0.30% per annum for Standard, 0.25% for Smart, and 0.20% for Go, while Metal customers pay no N26 service fee. N26 does not charge transaction fees, although standard fund management costs may apply, and proceeds from sales may take up to two business days to reach a customer’s account. The structure means that during the promotional period, customers on lower tiers can access the fund on the same terms as Metal members, while from 2027 the net return will vary according to membership level.

Product structure and risk profile

The Flexible Cash Fund is a regulated investment in a money market fund managed by Fidelity International. Rather than functioning as a cash deposit, it invests in short-term money market instruments, which N26 describes as high-quality, and is subject to market fluctuations. Value accrues daily and is paid out monthly, and customers can make unlimited deposits and withdrawals without transaction fees or restrictions.

The fund carries a risk rating of 1 out of 7 and has a suggested minimum holding period of six months. N26 states that the product is not a deposit and not a guaranteed investment, that the yield is variable, and that the risk of loss of principal is borne by the investor. Within N26’s investment offering, the fund is positioned for customers seeking potential yield with limited risk and flexible access, complementing the higher-risk stocks, ETFs, and crypto products already available in the app.