Maybank has partnered with Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation and improve its customer service features.

The alliance is valued at USD 304 million over five years and involves the adoption of Microsoft’s cloud, AI, security, and partnership technologies, such as the Microsoft 365 upgrade. As part of the collaboration, Maybank will use Microsoft Azure as its cloud platform for key systems, data workloads, and operations.

Cloud adoption and AI integration

The adoption of Microsoft Azure aims to offer the bank a secure infrastructure to support real-time data analysis, enable faster deployment for new solutions, and optimise operational efficiency. The partnership also includes the rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot to all Maybank employees.

The AI-driven tool is created to help staff by simplifying complex tasks and improving productivity. Maybank projects that the integration will facilitate internal innovation, improve customer journeys, and maximise operational effectiveness. The bank focuses on security as it leverages Microsoft’s cybersecurity solution to strengthen its existing defences and ensure data protection standards are upheld.

Microsoft is committed to supporting institutions like Maybank in humanising innovation, supporting individuals, and accelerating inclusive economic growth in Malaysia. Additionally, the collaboration includes the potential launch of a joint Centre of Excellence, which will support both organisations in developing cloud and AI-driven products and building talent in the industry.

Maybank believes that the collaboration will aid in its digital transformation beyond its M25+ strategy, which sees the company driving more meaningful differentiation in five thrusts and accelerating the development of key capabilities for sustainable growth. The M25+ plan launches in 2021, aiming to improve customer centricity, accelerate digitalisation, strengthen Maybank’s business presence beyond Malaysia, drive its sustainability, and enable the bank to become a global leader in Islamic Banking.