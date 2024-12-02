WebinarsFintech

The Rise of Instant Payments: How to address challenges and opportunities in the Eurozone

Organized on 23 May 2023 / 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 06:00 PM CET

CN

Cristina Nita

10 May 2023 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • What is the current footprint instant payments' impact in Europe?
  • What are the benefits of adoption of SCTInst (e.g talking about SCT being the backbone of A2A payment innovation, e.g. initiatives such as SPAA and EPI, being able to offer OCT Inst)
  • How will mandatory adoption of SCTinst impact banks?
  • What should banks prepare for regarding their payment systems (stack)?
  • What are the challenges associated with SCTinst implementation?
  • Can SCT and SCTinst coexist, and should they?
  • Is their infrastructure capable of handling 24/7 operations on all fronts?
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright