The Rise of Instant Payments: How to address challenges and opportunities in the Eurozone

The European Commission proposed legislation to make instant payments in euro available, affordable and secure for all citizens and businesses holding a bank account in the EU and in EEA countries. When this legislation will be approved banks need to be ready to receive Instant Payments six months after the legislation is passed and be able to send Instant Payments a year after ratification.

Experts will discuss the specific space of SCT Inst, but also challenges and opportunities presented by the advent of instant payments as well as the necessary steps to navigate this transformative shift in the payments landscape. Furthermore, we will discuss the recently launched 1.0 version of the One-leg out Instant Credit scheme (OCT inst).