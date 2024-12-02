UK-based SME lender and broker Love Finance has joined iwoca in a strategic collaboration aimed at supporting small businesses in accessing finance.

With small businesses being a pillar of the UK financial landscape, Love Finance and iwoca plan to work together to simplify and optimise how they obtain finance. The move will see Love Finance integrating iwoca’s API directly into its platform, which in turn is set to facilitate more efficient decisions and an augmented journey for SMEs.

Optimal financing for SMEs across the UK

The integration with iwoca comes as a key step in Love Finance’s commitment to making business finance faster and simpler across the UK. Through iwoca’s API, the company can make lending decisions more efficiently and accurately, providing personalised solutions for every SME without making compromises on flexibility.

The strategic initiative follows recent data from iwoca, which identified speed of obtaining an outcome as a top deciding factor for 72% of brokers. iwoca’s technology verifies each business’s eligibility in real time, so that applications can receive clearer answers on their loans, in a more timely manner. When it comes to SMEs, this delivers an enhanced application journey and access to funding with less waiting time and minimal barriers.

The integration comes during a period when both iwoca and Love Finance are expanding their operations at a rapid pace. According to its data, Love Finance has funded nearly GBP 400 million in loans for over 8,000 SMEs across the UK. By working with iwoca, which has lent approximately GBP 1 billion to small businesses in 2025, this collaboration is poised to solidify both companies’ ability to offer fast, flexible funding to businesses across the UK.

The partnership with iwoca comes just a couple of months after a debt financing arrangement brought Love Finance GBP 45 million. With these funds, the company sought to further expand its loan book and assist more UK SMEs through business loans. Teaming up with iwoca comes as a continuation of these commitments made by Love Finance and is set to enable SMEs applying for loans to receive faster and more transparent responses, making the process more efficient for them.