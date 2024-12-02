Liberis has teamed up with Elavon, a US Bank subsidiary, to introduce Quick Capital, a funding solution for small businesses in the US.

This partnership will grant over 275,000 US merchants access to capital, offering flexible revenue-based financing from Liberis for qualifying small businesses. The process begins with an application available within the Elavon merchant portal. With minimal documentation required and swift fund disbursement, small businesses can obtain the necessary resources to foster growth, manage cash flow, or invest in initiatives such as inventory, marketing, and expansion.

Liberis Core powers branded funding experience

The solution is driven by Liberis Core, featuring pre-population, which allows Elavon to deliver a branded funding experience directly through its merchant platform. Merchants based in the US can benefit from:

Adaptable funding options;

Access to capital for qualifying small businesses, utilising Elavon's merchant data;

Rapid application and disbursement process with minimal documentation;

Integration within Elavon's existing merchant portal;

Funding for business needs, such as inventory, tax payments, marketing, expansion, and cash flow.

Financial pressures highlight the need for solutions

According to the Fed’s 2024 Small Business Credit Survey, 41% of US small businesses reported a decline in revenues for the first time since 2021, highlighting increasing financial pressure and a pressing need for flexible funding solutions.

Tailored offers for diverse sectors

Eligible merchants across various sectors, including healthcare, retail, services, and restaurants, will receive customised offers through direct email and in-platform messaging to align businesses with the appropriate funding options.

Funding is accessible in the US, with continuous improvements scheduled based on merchant feedback and funding demand. Liberis and Elavon aim to further their partnership by exploring potential new funding products and enhancements to make the funding experience smooth for merchants.