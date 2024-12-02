Lean Technologies has announced its partnership with Synapse Analytics for AI-powered credit decisioning across the MENA region.

Following this announcement, the collaboration is set to combine Open Banking data with optimised AI-driven credit analytics in order to power secure and improved lending and financial inclusion across the region.

Furthermore, the partnership aimed to launch an end-to-end Credit Decisioning and Analytics platform for lenders across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider GCC. Through the process of combining Open Banking data with Synapse’s AI-native decisioning environment, the initiative will provide institutions with the needed tools to responsibly expand access to credit, accelerate decisioning, and power financial development at scale.

More information on the Lean Technologies x Synapse Analytics partnership

According to the official press release, the strategy includes a new decisioning stack that fuses Lean’s Open Banking data infrastructure with Synapse’s AI-native credit decisioning platform, enabling banks, fintechs, and lenders to instantly access and enrich real-time financial data as alternative credit signals, combine bureau data with cashflow-based insights in order to underwrite new segments, as well as deploy Auto-AI/ML models alongside existing credit policies and build, test, and monitor risk strategies with transparency and speed.

In addition, Synapse Analytics already powers decisioning use cases across the regions of Egypt, LATAM, and MENA bureau integrations, while Lean provides a large regulated Open Banking network in KSA and UAE. By incorporating their expertise and suite of solutions, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

The collaboration comes at a critical moment as several regulators in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and across MENA advance Open Banking and Open Finance frameworks. With this in mind, with consumer permission, Lean and Synapse’s joint platform is set to allow lenders to responsibly leverage alternative data sources while remaining compliant with local regulations as well.

By integrating Lean’s data acquisition layer with Synapse’s decisioning engine, the partnership is expected to provide the region’s lenders with a single, AI-ready environment that will reduce underwriting friction, expand addressable segments, and support regional goals of financial inclusion and economic diversification.