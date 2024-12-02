Kiwi, a fintech offering AI-driven financial tools for Latinos in the US, has secured a USD 100 million credit facility from Community Investment Management (CIM).

This financing comes as the company completed a USD 8 million Series A funding round earlier this year, accelerating its goal to expand access to responsible credit for the underserved Hispanic communities around the world. Latino communities represent almost 20% of the US population, contributing more than USD 4 trillion to the economy annually. Yet, they remain widely underserved by mainstream institutions, and Kiwi aims to change this narrative.

Supporting the Latino communities in the US

CIM is a global institutional investment manager providing strategic debt capital to support responsible developments in lending. As part of its investment mandate, it creates alliances with fintechs to address the credit gaps in the US and emerging markets.

Kiwi’s mission is to address the financial difficulties faced by Latino consumers in the US who have limited or no credit history. The company’s strategy is driven by models from emerging markets, starting with offering access to credit, then expanding into savings, spending, and other tools that build long-term economic mobility and confidence.

Its collaboration with CIM reflects both companies’ commitment to offering inclusive financial services to underbanked consumers, as access to credit is essential to unlocking new opportunities. Leveraging AI, Kiwi can deliver this reality for its 100,000 consumers who are excluded from traditional financial products, with plans to expand this customer base. The partnership highlights Kiwi’s market opportunity and CIM’s commitment to supporting innovative financial solutions.

CIM believes that Kiwi is repairing a market gap by offering simple and transparent access to capital that builds credit history. This is a key step in offering minority communities better access to financial opportunities and better financial health. With the newly acquired capital, Kiwi will expand into additional markets and launch new products, as well as grow its platform to reach more users.