Jordan Kuwait Bank has signed a long-term strategic agreement with BPC to unify its digital channels and strengthen its technology infrastructure.

Following this announcement, the partnership aims to build an integrated digital platform that will enable the bank to develop and launch digital services while supporting its broader transformation strategy as well.

Under the agreement, Jordan Kuwait Bank will migrate its digital wallet to BPC's platform, giving customers the possibility to conduct financial transactions within a unified digital environment. In addition, the platform will also provide digital solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and merchants, including payment management, settlement processing, and data analytics through dashboards designed to support operational decision-making.

Merchant payments and financial inclusion

According to the official press release, the digital merchant solutions are expected to enable businesses to accept payments directly via smartphones and tablets without traditional point-of-sale devices. At the same time, this approach is intended to expand digital payment acceptance and support financial inclusion across Jordan.

The implementation will follow a phased methodology, including preparation and execution stages leading to the full launch of the digital platforms, as the bank stated that the transition is designed to maintain business continuity while preserving service quality and operational reliability. Moreover, BPC will deploy its SmartVista unified digital platform alongside managed services to support the bank's digital transformation. The technology infrastructure is set to be flexible and scalable, allowing the bank to respond to market requirements and evolving customer expectations in digital financial services.

Jordan Kuwait Bank has identified digital channel development as central to its long-term strategy. With this in mind, the agreement forms part of the bank's broader effort to strengthen its position in the regional market for digital banking solutions while improving operational efficiency and service delivery across its customer base as well. Both institutions are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.