Jaris, a US-based embedded finance platform for payment companies, has announced the official launch of its merchant onboarding solution, now live for partners including Dart Bank, via WestTown Payments, JustiFi, and Aurora Payments.

The solution enables merchants to enrol in multiple financial products through a single online application, covering payment processing, instant payouts, business loans, and banking services.

The platform is designed to address fragmentation in the merchant acquisition process, where separate onboarding flows for different financial products have traditionally extended timelines and increased administrative burden for both merchants and the institutions serving them.

Automation, underwriting, and compliance

The Jaris onboarding engine combines automation and AI to accelerate the journey from application to activation. Key capabilities include automated Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, bank account validation, AI-assisted underwriting with expert review, real-time application status tracking, and automated error correction that the company states reduces correction timelines from days to hours.

For Dart Bank, the deployment represents a shift away from manual underwriting processes. The bank now runs its payment infrastructure, including merchant onboarding, managed settlements, business loans, and instant payouts, on the Jaris platform. Moreover, JustiFi, which has positioned optimal SMB experience as central to its proposition, states that the all-in-one application flow has improved partner platform adoption and activation rates. When it comes to Aurora Payments, the company cites improvements in risk assessment workflows following the implementation of automated KYB and KYC processes.

Commenting on the news, Chris Aristides, Founder and CEO of Jaris, said the solution combines payment processing with embedded lending, instant payouts, and banking services into a single experience designed to help partners drive growth and reduce risk. Tom Lineen, President of Dart Bank, said Jaris provides a bank-approved, automated process that maintains compliance standards while delivering the speed merchants expect. Casey Kipfer, Chief Fintech Officer at JustiFi, described the condensed application flow as delivering stronger activation rates from day one.