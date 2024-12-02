Inter has announced that it has secured regulatory approval from the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) and the Federal Reserve (FED) to create a US banking branch.

Coming as a key milestone in Inter’s expansion across borders, the receipt of the approval enables the company to establish a state-licenced international banking branch in Florida.

US expansion through regulated banking products

This approval, obtained from the OFR and the FED, lays the foundation for Inter to create a Florida branch based in Miami, which in turn will further scale the company’s cross-border capabilities and grow its range of financial services for individuals and businesses. João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter, stated that this solidifies the company’s position as a global platform and allows it to provide more value to clients across borders.

Securing this authorisation also enables Banco Inter, originally from Brazil, to join a group of international institutions accepted to operate a US banking branch. The new operation is set to act as a digitally-focused banking hub, linking clients across borders with efficiency, security, and transparency.

Establishing the US branch will support Inter in:

Improving its global franchise via a more optimal funding combination, minimising servicing costs, augmenting user experience, and facilitating a more efficient time to market for new products;

Providing regulated credit and banking services personalised to meet the needs of both US and non-US residents;

Assisting international businesses operating in the US by equipping them with compliant, technology-powered financial services;

Solidifying its US presence to better serve the region’s international and multicultural communities.

Furthermore, prior to this, Banco Inter placed itself among the first digital banks in Brazil. Now, as the company focuses on growing its presence in the US, it intends to continue advancing its commitment to developing solutions that meet the specific needs of its customers and, ultimately, facilitating interactions between individuals that generate more value.